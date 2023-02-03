Local bodies to get more development fund in Kerala Budget

February 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demand of local administrators to have a considerable increase in their development fund has resonated with the State government with the Budget earmarking ₹8,258 crore. It has been enhanced to 27.19% of the State’s total Plan outlay.

In the latest Budget, the allotment of ₹3,647 crore as maintenance fund and ₹2,244 crore as general purpose fund will contribute towards the timely completion of local welfare projects. It also includes the allotment of ₹210 crore to the externally aided projects under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Scheme now being implemented in municipalities and corporations.

The Kudumbashree Mission has been allocated ₹260 crore. For the Swachh Bharat Mission, the State’s contribution will be ₹24.4 crore apart from the expected Central aid of ₹36.6 crore. The allocation of ₹25 crore for activities under the State’s Suchitwa Mission is another highlight.