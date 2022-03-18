Youth assaulted in Hassan for distributing booklets on Christianity

The youth said that he was distributing the booklets as he had been visiting a church regularly

A group of people, who identified themselves as Hindutva activists, assaulted a youth for allegedly distributing booklets related to Christianity in a college campus in Hassan on March 18. The video clip of the assault has gone viral on social media.

The name of the victim is Manu, a resident of Hassan. His clothes were torn by the time Hassan police reached the spot. The video clip showed one person slapping him while the others were scolding him. He was carrying a few copies of a booklet, both in Kannada and Urdu.

Speaking to mediapersons, Manu said that he had been distributing booklets on ‘Yesu Swamy’ and there was nothing wrong with it. He clarified that he was not doing it for money. He was distributing the booklets as he had been visiting a church regularly.

Those who assaulted him alleged that Manu was engaged in converting people into Christianity. He distributed booklets in Kannada to Hindus and those in Urdu to Muslims.

Police Sub-Inspector Kumar reached the spot and took Manu into custody. A case has been registered against him on the charge of intending to outrage religious feelings (Section 295 of IPC) based on a complaint by Sathish Kumar.

Manu, who suffered injuries, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. He is expected to file a complaint against the people who assaulted him.