Christians hold silent protest against anti-conversion Bill

Catholic Sabha, Mangaluru, along with its local branches in Dakshina Kannada organised a candle light human chain protest on roads and highways outside all churches on Wednesday evening protesting the Anti Conversion Bill introduced by the Karnataka Government and other alleged atrocities against Christians, includng destruction of a 40-year-old prayer hall at Kuloor.

Through this silent protest Catholics in Dakshina Kannada urged the Government to drop the anti-conversion bill as it is in clear violation of Constitutional Rights and also that it can be misused causing hardship to the community.

Sabha President Stanley Lobo and Mangaluru Diocese PRO Roy Castelino guided the protest. Members of Christian community participated in the protest standing on road flanks and in public places for an hour. Each of the participants was holding a candle and yellow-white papal flag. The protest was joined by priests, religious sisters and brothers, children and youth.

Participants were holding placards with the words, “Live and let live”, “Let’s uphold the constitution”, “We condemn the atrocities on peace loving Christians”, “Equality with other citizens is our constitutional right”, “Don’t divide the country”, “Religious freedom is our right”, “We have the right to worship the god we believe in”, “We are one. do not divide us in the name of religion”, “India is a secular country respect it”.