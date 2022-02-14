  • While an average person in India, including students, wears (sports) one or several insignia that has or have a strong religious association, it is the social and political faultlines that have acted as the springboard to pit saffron against the hijab in Karnataka.
  • Muslims become the scapegoats for the failure of Hindutva to consolidate itself, in the case of coastal Karnataka, it is the staid nature of Hindutva nationalism and its failure to reach out to a vibrant community that accounts for the social fissures highlighted in the hijab controversy.
  • For a lot of young Muslim women in coastal Karnataka and probably a stratum elsewhere in Karnataka, particularly drawn from lower social rungs, the hijab is not an archaic and patriarchal imposition, but a choice through which they wish to make their presence in the world and define themselves.