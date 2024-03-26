GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB proposes community rainwater harvesting to fill lakes in Bengaluru

March 26, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In the first phase the project is proposed to be implemented at the vicinity of Varthur and Bellandur lakes. 

In the first phase the project is proposed to be implemented at the vicinity of Varthur and Bellandur lakes.  | Photo Credit: file photo

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is planning to bring a new community rainwater harvesting policy in the city to fill the lakes. 

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar said under the proposed project, the board is planning to install pipes from buildings having circumference up to 500 metres to channel water directly to lakes. This will help recharge the groundwater which is fast depleting in the city. In the first phase the project is proposed to be implemented at the vicinity of Varthur and Bellandur lakes. 

Mr. Manohar, in a meeting, said although it is mandatory to carry out rainwater harvesting in buildings and homes having borewells, this is not being implemented effectively owing to the non availability of space. On the other hand those who have complied with the same are leaving the water to underground drainages. This practice is also burdening the UGDs in the city. 

Mr. Manohar said installing pipes directly to lakes will not only fill the lakes but also reduce burden on UGDs. The pipelines will be installed at apartment buildings, public spaces, and big buildings, he said.

This proposal comes days after the BWSSB has announced that they will fill 14 lakes in the city with treated water with the hope that this would improve the groundwater level in the vicinity of these lakes. In the first phase, the BWSSB recently let treated sewage water into Kengeri lake.

