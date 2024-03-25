Case against tanker owner for selling water meant to be distributed for free in Bengaluru

March 25, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A private water tanker driver has been booked for illegally selling water meant to be distributed free.

Invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has commandeered 200 water tankers and handed them over to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who are supplying water for free in pockets dominated by the poor in the outer zones, not served by the Cauvery water.

One such water tanker so commandeered was owned by one Sunil. The BWSSB had supplied him water and directed him to distribute it for free to a pocket in Ward Number 130. However, Sunil allegedly sold the water to a commercial property at Mallasandra on Shettyhalli Main Road Ward Number 14.

As this came to light, the BWSSB officials lodged a complaint in the Bagalagunte police station against Sunil, following which the police have booked him under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.