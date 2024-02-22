Vijayendra meets Srinivas Prasad as lobbying intensifies for Chamarajanagar ticket

February 22, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Speculation is rife over State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad in Mysuru on Thursday. Though Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Prasad described it as courtesy call, the meeting is said to assume significance over the intense lobbying for BJP ticket from two sons-in-law of Mr. Prasad – Dr. Mohan and former MLA Harshavardhan.

Mr. Vijayendra said he calls on Mr. Prasad whenever he visits Mysuru. ‘’As he has already announced retirement from electoral politics, I sought suggestions from him on the candidates for the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency,” he added.

Mr. Prasad, a veteran politician and prominent leader among the Dalits, has repeatedly stated that he will retire from electoral politics which has led to other aspirants trying their luck. But the two sons-in-law are said to be keen to contest from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat currently held by Mr. Prasad. Mr. Harshavardhan was elected from Nanjangud Assembly segment as an MLA in 2018 elections but lost in 2023.

Though Mr. Prasad admitted that there are two aspirants from his family for ticket, there were other political leaders too and he only made some observations pertaining to Chamarajanagar.

Denying that there was any rift over the issue, Mr. Prasad also said that whosoever is allotted ticket, everyone will work for the victory of the party. Mr. Prasad also said that he will not take part in public campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls but will appeal to all to support the BJP.

Mr. Prasad also described the Congress allegation of disparity in tax devolution as baseless. All criticisms directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are unsubstantiated and people of the country were watching the developments closely. Their verdict will be final, he said.

On the criticism that he did not ask a single question during his tenure as an MP, Mr. Prasad said that he will write extensively on the development projects and funds that he got released in his autobiography, which will be released at a function on March 17 to mark his 50 years of political life. ‘’I was one among those who had mooted the concept of MP Area Development Fund in 1993,” he added.

State BJP vice-president Rajendra, former MLA Nagendra, and others were present.