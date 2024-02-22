GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State has been pushed into financial mess, says B.Y. Vijayendra

Government conspiring to tap temple wealth, alleges State BJP president

February 22, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra called on Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru on Thursday.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra called on Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

State BJP president B.Y.Vijayendra said here on Thursday that the State was being pushed into a financial mess with no funds even to pay salaries of government employees.

Speaking to media persons, he alleged that poor fiscal management and the fallout of the guarantee schemes had emptied the State exchequer. He also accused the government of ‘’conspiring’’ to tap the money accumulated in some of the major temples to overcome fund crunch.

‘’Instead of eyeing temple wealth, it will be in the fitness of things if a hundi was placed before the Vidhana Soudha so that people could donate,” he remarked.

Mr. Vijayendra said none of the 224 Assembly constituencies had received grants from the government to implement development projects due to lack of money and claimed that the future was grim.

On the BJP-JD(S) tie-up, Mr.Vijayendra said that there will be no confusion over seat-sharing arrangement. Denying any knowledge as to why JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, he said he was also due to call on the party high command.

On the Congress protest in Delhi over equitable devolution of tax to the State, Mr. Vijayendra said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was perturbed over the results of the impending Lok Sabha elections and hence had engaged in ‘’Delhi Chalo’’ gimmick. This is to divert attention to the present crisis plaguing the State and blame the Centre for it, he added.

Mr. Vijayendra earlier visited Hanchya village on the outskirts of the city and dedicated a temple by participating in various rituals associated with the consecration.

