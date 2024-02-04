GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trauma Care Centre to be inaugurated in Kalaburagi on February 10

The 110-bed Trauma Care Centre has been established on the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences campus

February 04, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inspecting the Trauma Care Centre on GIMS campus in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inspecting the Trauma Care Centre on GIMS campus in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

After a prolonged delay, a 110-bed Trauma Care Centre established on the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) campus will finally see the light of day. The Trauma Care Centre will be inaugurated on February 10, Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil has said.

Dr. Patil was addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting with medical officers and staff of GIMS at the newly established Trauma Care Centre here on Sunday.

The Minister spoke about the facilities available at the Trauma Care Centre. He said that treatment will be made available completely free for BPL families, while minimum fee will be fixed for other patients. Dr. Patil asked people from neighboring districts to avail of the benefits of healthcare facilities to be provided at the Trauma Care Centre.

He said that the Trauma Care Centre will have six operation theatres, including a septic OT, a casualty OT and a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Medical Intensive Care Unit.

The ground floor will have an MRI unit, CT scan lab, triage room, casualty and mass casualty unit. The first floor will house the administration block and the general wards, whereas the operation theatre and ICUs will be on the second floor.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art operation theatres with the latest OT lights, tables and anesthesia machines. The testing machines include 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner and 128 Slice CT scan, Dr. Patil added.

The Minister also warned ambulance drivers from taking critical patients during emergencies to private hospitals. There are complaints that ambulance drivers deliberately take patients to private hospitals, Dr. Patil said and instructed officials to reprimand such ambulance drivers.

Burns unit

Replying to a question, Dr. Patil said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital on GIMS campus at a cost of ₹126 crore.

He said that the government has also approved the establishment of a 20-bed burns unit at a cost of ₹15 crore. The burns unit will be established on the land available adjacent to the existing Kidwai Cancer Hospital.

GIMS Director S.R .Umesh, Medical Superintendent C.R. Shivakumar and District Surgeon Ambaraya Rudrawadi were present.

