Top news developments in Karnataka today

Karnataka Bureau May 14, 2022 10:41 IST

A meeting of Ulemas (Muslim clerics) has announced that Fajar ki Azaan (call for morning prayers) will be done henceforth without using loudspeakers. This decision comes in the backdrop of Hindutva organisations raising objections to the use of a public address system for azaan. The Government has issued guidelines for use of loudspeakers and given a deadline of 15 days to apply for permission to use them. BJP is set to hold its core committee meeting today. This is in the wake of upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Various progressive organisations of Karnataka are coming together in Udupi today to hold a communal harmony convention, ‘Samarasyada Nadige, Sahabalve Samavesha’, which will have the participation of heads of various religious faiths, activists, and artistes. Public Affairs Centre and National Institute of Advanced Studies are jointly organising the launch of the book “Dynamics of difference: Inequality and transformation in rural India” edited by Dr. Narendar Pani, Professor and Dean, School of Social Sciences, and Head, Inequality and Human Development Programme, NIAS. The event is at IAS officers Association, on Infantry Road, at 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's Institute of Management is holding its 25th annual convocation. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is the chief guest, at SJIM's Loyola Auditorium, 4 pm. Ghalib Institute is holding a national seminar on Ghalib and universal human values at Hasnath College Auditorium, Dickenson Road, at 6 pm. All India Insurance Pensioners Association is holding a round table meet demanding a universal pension scheme, at Souharda, No. 1, 1st Cross, P. Kalinga Rao Road, (Mission Road), CSI Compound, at 11 a.m. Coastal Karnataka Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will attend various programmes in Udupi today. After visiting Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt in Udupi and Mookambika temple at Kolluru in the forenoon she will inaugurate the extension block of the Sri Krishna Balanikethana in Udupi at 2:30 pm. The minister will later deliver the 36th convocation address of Manipal’s T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall in Udupi at 4 pm. Mangalore University will organise a two-day job mela on its campus at Mangalagangotri for graduates, postgraduates, ITI, and diploma holders from today. Over 40 companies are expected to participate in it to select the candidates. B. Bhanuprakash, co-ordinator of various cells of the State BJP unit will inaugurate a conference of various cells of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP in Mangaluru at 10:30 am. The cells will meet to prepare the party to face the next elections to the local bodies and the Assembly. North Karnataka BJP MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy, along with other party leaders, to address media in Ballari. Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge to inaugurate newly built rooms for Government PU College at Madabul village in Kalaburagi district. South Karnataka The first convocation of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in which the first batch of 138 students will receive their MBBS degrees.



