BJP State core committee to meet today to discuss Council, RS polls

The BJP State core committee will meet in Bengaluru on Saturday to discuss issues related to the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “We have discussed other issues during the meeting with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday. Issues related to the Council and Rajya Sabha elections will be discussed in detail at the core committee meeting.”

Elections for seven MLC seats from the Legislative Assembly are being held on June 3 while elections four MLC seats from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies are scheduled on June 13. Elections for four RS seats are being held on June 10.

In the Upper House, the BJP has an opportunity to get a clear majority in the 75-member Council so that the party can get easy passage to legislations related to its core ideology.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is also in charge of Karnataka, is set to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday morning to hold a slew of meetings with the party leaders on the elections besides the impending elections to taluk/zilla panchayats and BBMP.

On providing reservation for OBCs in local bodies elections, Mr. Bommai said: “the BBMP election issue is being heard by the Supreme Court. Reservation has to be provided for the Backward Classes in taluk and zilla panchayat elections too. A commission has been constituted to study the political backwardness of OBCs. We have requested for more time to hold elections so that the commission can submit its report or allowing for conducting the elections as per the earlier reservation system (in which a provision had been made for reservation to OBCs).”