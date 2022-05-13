Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Udupi Sri Krishna, Kollur temples on May 14

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will attend various programmes in Udupi on Saturday.

She will visit Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt at 6 a.m. and later visit the Kollur Mookambika temple at 9.20 a.m.

The Minister will inaugurate the extension block of the Sri Krishna Balanikethana near Kukkikatte in Udupi at 2.30 p.m. The extension block is being constructed under the Rajya Sabha Member’s Area Development Fund. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will also accompany her.

Meanwhile, a release said that Ms. Sitharaman will be the guest at the 36th Annual Convocation of TAPMI, Manipal at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall at 4 p.m.

The graduating class has 388 students of the 38th Batch of the PGDM programme, 59 students of the seventh batch of the PGDM-Banking and Financial Services programme, 43 students of the third batch of the PGDM-Human Resources Management programme, and 56 students of the second batch of the PGDM-Marketing programme. The occasion will also see various awards being conferred on students not only for excellence in academics but also for being able to display leadership qualities and empathy for society.