Top news developments in Karnataka on October 3, 2023

October 03, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to speak at the All India Shepherds’ Convention in Belagavi at the district stadium at noon. The event is aimed at bolstering his image as an OBC leader amidst caste assertions within his party, especially from the Lingayats.

2. As Bihar makes public caste census data, pressure is on Congress government in Karnataka to release report of survey done earlier. Congress leader Hariprasad has tweeted demanding this.

3. A technical snag at the Rajajinagar Metro station caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters on the Green line of Bengaluru metro on Tuesday morning. The train services between Yeshwanthpur station and Mantri Square-Sampige Road station was cut off due to the snag leaving commuters stranded at Yeshwanthpur.

4. The Office of the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany will celebrate the Day of German Unity today.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi chapter of Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe black day in memory of Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

2. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to flag off walkathon to spread awareness about wildlife protection in Bidar.

3. Dalit leader D.G. Sagar to talk in Kalaburagi on the growing communal activities in Central University of Karnataka.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa to hear public grievances and hold a meeting with the officials.

2. Mysuru District Journalists’ Association has organised an interaction session with irrigation expert Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar in the light of Cauvery dispute raising its head again.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Green activists oppose cutting of trees for building two flyovers at Karnataka Polytechnic and Nanthoor Junctions on the National Highway 66 in Mangaluru city, and stage protest at Karnataka Polytechnic Junction at 9.30 a.m.

2. Eight-day birth anniversary celebrations of Jnanpith awardee late Kota Shivarama Karanth organised by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat in Udupi begins today. Various daily programmes have been chalked out during the period. The inaugural session will be presided over by A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, MLA, Kundapura, 10 a.m.