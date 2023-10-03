HamberMenu
Disrupted metro services on Green line causes inconvenience to commuters

While BMRCL is running single line operations between Yeshwanthpur to Mantri Square Sampige Road metro stations, BMTC is running extra buses between Yeshwanthpur Metro station and Majestic to help commuters amidst the disruptions

October 03, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a Bengaluru Metro train

File picture of a Bengaluru Metro train | Photo Credit: Ravichandran

A technical snag at the Rajajinagar Metro station caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters on the Green line of Bengaluru metro on Tuesday morning. The train services between Yeshwanthpur station and Mantri Square-Sampige Road station was cut off due to the snag leaving commuters stranded at Yeshwanthpur. 

“The technical snag arose when an emergency recovery vehicle broke down between Rajajinagar and Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro stations, affecting train services,” said B. L. Yashwanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

While BMRCL is running single line operations between Yeshwanthpur to Mantri Square Sampige Road metro stations to reduce the inconvenience to passengers, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is running extra buses between Yeshwanthpur Metro station and Majestic to help commuters amidst the disruptions on the Green line. 

“I regularly take the metro from Jalahalli to my office near Cubbon Park metro station. I had accordingly planned my commute. But after seeing on social media that metro services have been disrupted, I had to take my car out and I got stuck in traffic in Yeshwanthpur,” said Saurabh. S., a resident of Jalahalli. 

The metro services are running as usual on purple line and in between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur and Mantri Square - Sampige Road to Silk Institute Metro stations. There has been no update yet from BMRCL about when the operations will resume between Yeshwanthpur and Mantri Square - Sampige Road metro stations.

