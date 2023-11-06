November 06, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

1. Police question former driver in connection with the murder of 45-year-old geologist K.S. Prathima in Bengaluru.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds review meeting of Energy Department today. With a failed monsoon, Karnataka has been facing a severe shortage of electricity.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishat to present Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Endowment Award to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. It will be presented by former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India M.N. Venkatachalaiah. Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr. Mahesh Joshi will preside over the programme that will be held on the Parishat’s premises in Chamarajpet at 5.30 p.m.

4. On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, Insights IAS is presenting Karunada Cultural Festival today at its head office, Nanda Ashirvad complex, Chandra Layout Main Road, from 4 p.m.

5. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons by Soumyadip Sinha from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, of M.G. Road.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inspects water supply and natural gas pipeline laying work at Valencia where two persons riding a two-wheeler fell inside a trench, on November 5 night.

2. In a rare initiative, Department of Postgraduate Studies in Tulu at the University Evening College in Mangaluru completes consecutive 145th weekend webinar on matters related to Tulu.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa to inaugurate workshop on ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme at Mysuru.

2. Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh to hold meeting with officials to review progress of work on DPRs for flyover at Manipal Hospital junction on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and Peripheral Ring Road for Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UAS-R) to host international conference on agri-engineering.

2. Tourism Minister H.K. Patil to visit historical monuments in Bidar, and hold a meeting with businesspersons and organisations interested in adopting monuments. The Minister will also visit Bhalki and Basavakalyan, and take stock of the construction of the new Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan.