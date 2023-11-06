Former driver held for murder of geologist in Bengaluru

November 06, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have cracked the murder of a senior geologist and nabbed a former driver of the Department of Mines and Geology from Chamarajanagar on November 6.

According to the police, the accused Kiran, 32, was sacked in October. He was furious with the deceased, Prathima K.S., over losing his job. Prathima, 45, was a senior geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology.

On November 5, she was found murdered in her house at Doddakallsandra in Bengaluru.

Prathima was living alone. Investigations by the Subramanyapura police revealed that she had returned home from work. She was dropped at home by her new driver who parked the official vehicle near her house before leaving for his house.

The accused, according to the Subramanyapura police, knew Prathima’s routine. He allegedly attacked her just as she was entering her apartment, slit her throat and dragged her body inside the house before leaving the place.

The murder came to light when Prathima’s brother called her. When there was no response, he went to her house to check, and found her body.

Police suspected that someone known to her was the culprit, and that the motive for the murder was not gain, as all valuables were intact.

Initially, police had a difficult time looking for clues, as there are no CCTV cameras in the apartment. However, meticulous investigation and gathering of evidence from in and around the area led the police to zero in on the accused.

The murder of the senior geologist had led to the opposition alleging a collapse in law and order, leading to risk to the lives of honest officials in Karnataka.