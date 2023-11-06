Two low-intensity earthquakes recorded in Bidar

November 06, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - KALABURAGI

Two tremors with magnitudes of 1.9 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale respectively were recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Network in Bidar district early on November 5.

The KSNDMC officials, however, made it clear that the magnitude and intensities observed in the earthquakes were very low and did not harm the local community.

As per the information provided by the KSNDMC officials, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 04:22:58 a.m. Its epicentre was 1.7 km north-northeast (NNE) of Waddankera village at Madargaon Gram Panchayat in Humnabad Taluk, Bidar District.

The second earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 06:04:10 a.m. having the same epicenter.

The epicentre of the earthquakes is o 1.9 km west of Nimbura village at Sitalgera Gram Panchayat, 2.1 km south-southwest (SSW) of Allura village at Madargaon Gram Panchayat, (both in Humnabad taluk) and 12 km east-northeast (ENE) of Humnabad Taluk and 11 km north northeast (NNE) of Chittaguppa Taluk.

“As per the Seismic Intensity map of the above Earthquakes from the Epicentre, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 km from the epicentre. These types of earthquakes would not create any harm to the local community as the intensities observed are very low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensities observed are very low,” the KSNDMC Director noted in the alert that was later released to the media.