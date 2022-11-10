Top news developments in Karnataka on November 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

BBMP is repairing all pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

1. Bengaluru is getting ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit tomorrow to participate in a slew of events, including opening of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling of Kempegowda statue on its premises. BBMP is busy repairing all pothole-ridden roads and sprucing up the city, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers are inspecting the sites that the PM is visiting. With elections in mid-2023, the visit is regarded as politically significant for the BJP government in Karnataka that has over the last two years faced many controversies.

2. School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Reva University, is organising United Nations SDG#5 Gender Equality initiative today. Transgender activist Dr. Akkai Padmashali will speak on gender inclusivity and diversity followed by a theatre performance by Naayana J. Sooda, on the life of Dr. Akkai Padmashali, written and directed by Dr. Beluru Raghunandan. Event is at Kuvempu auditorium, Reva University premises, Kattigenahalli, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Telugu Vignana Samithi, Bengaluru, is celebrating its 70th foundation day. A biography on freedom fighter Alluri Satyanarayana Raju will be released. Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest. Venue: Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandira, Vyalikaval, at 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to inaugurate three police station buildings, and the new administrative office building of the Police Training Academy in Mysuru

2. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to hold discussions with the Gati Shakti unit of the railways about projects that can be fast-tracked.

3. Workshop on New Education Policy by the Department of Economics and Department of Cooperation of the University of Mysore today.

From coastal Karnataka

Chanila Thimmappa Shetty, new chairman of Karnataka Coastal Development Authority, will take charge in the authority’s office in Mangaluru today at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation Chairman P. Rajiv to meet revenue officials in Kalaburagi to review the progress of upgrading tandas into revenue land.

2. MLA and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge to meet rural labourers who are on an indefinite strike in Kalaburagi demanding work under MGNREGA.