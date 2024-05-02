May 02, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

1. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) got a lookout circular issued against Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and ‘absconding’ member of Parliament of Hassan. The Janata Dal (Secular) has suspended the MP who is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany. The government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will address a public meeting in Raichur at 4.30 pm. today. Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi to addresses a rally in Shivamogga.

3. Among other key campaigns today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will speak at a rally in Khanapur in Belagavi district.

4. As heat wave conditions continue to prevail, an orange alert has been issued in some districts. According to IMD, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal districts. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places in Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumkur, and Yadgir districts.

5. A passenger ship from Lakshadweep island will arrive at Mangaluru Old Port at 3.15 p.m. With this, a regular passenger ship service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep is likely to commence soon.

6. At Bengaluru, Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present Carnatic classical vocal concert by Malladi brothers and their team at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

7. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a vocal concert by Varijashree Venugopal and party at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a thematic presentation on Sri Rama by Dr. Nagamani Srinath and team at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

9. Haridasa Sampada Trust, as part of the 23rd Haridasa habba, will present Dasavani by Savitha Ganeshprasad at 4.45 p.m.; discourse on Dasa Sahityadalli Jeevana Siddantha by Dr. K.P. Putthuraya, at 5.45 p.m.; Dasavandana by Pt. P. Venkatesh Kumar and team from 6.45 p.m.; The programme will be held at Patti Sabhangana, Ramamandira, N.R. Colony.