Top news developments in Karnataka on May 10, 2024

1. Today is Basava Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer-poet-philosopher of Karnataka. It is a public holiday marked by a host of government and private events. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will garland the statue of Basavanna in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and participate in an event in Mysuru later in the day.

2. Many parts of Bengaluru saw heavy downpour on Thursday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls during the night. Bengaluru traffic police deployed their staff in many areas to decongest the traffic due to heavy rain in the city. More rains are expected later in the day today. Other parts of the State, including Old Mysore region, have been receiving rains too, after a parched April.

3. Today is Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered “auspicious” by many. The day is expected to push up sales of gold, despite soaring prices.

4. Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues probe into the alleged cases of sexual abuse of multiple women by MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

5. Schools which have scored 100% result in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and made the two districts get the top slots in Class 10 (SSLC) examination by improving their ranks from 14 and 17, respectively, are basking in the glory. The results of SSLC were announced yesterday.

6. Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media is holding its annual convocation today. Inaugural ceremony will have Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Prakashanatha Swamiji. Convocation address is by Anant Nath, Editor, The Caravan, President, Editors Guild of India. Event will be presided over by Dr. Abraham M. George. The event will be held on the Institute’s premises, opposite BGS International Residential School, Nithyanandanagar, Kumbalgodu, Kengeri Hobli, at 10.30 a.m.

7. Ravi Kirloskar Memorial Hospital and Rotary Bangalore Udyog are jointly organising the inaugural programme of the dialysis centre and other medical facilities. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, will inaugurate. V. Srinivas Murthy, District governor of RI Dist 3192, will be the guest of honour. Meena Kirloskar, Chairperson of Ravindu Toyota, will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Ravi Kirloskar Memorial Hospital, No. 19, 2nd Main Road, 1st Phase, Peenya, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

8. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a concert by Ricky Kej and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

9. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival Yuva Sangeethotsava, will present vocal concert by Rithvik Raja and party, on Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram, from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a vocal concert by Vedanth Srigovind and party, at 5 p.m.; followed by another vocal concert by Vivek Sadasivam and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

11. The 52nd music festival organised by Sri Thyagaraja Ganasabha Trust, on Friday will feature veene concert by J. Yoga Vandana and team at the Balamohana Vidyamandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, (opposite Ananya Hospital), 1st Block, Rajajinagar, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.