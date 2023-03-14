Top news developments in Karnataka on March 14, 2023

March 14, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

1. Toll collection begins on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from today, amidst complaints by a section that it is too steep for a road that is not yet fully open all the way between the two cities. There were protests by some groups this morning as toll collection began, resulting in increased police presence on the stretch.

2. Continuing the spree of inaugurations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today lay the foundation stone for Anjanadri tourism development work at Anjanadri hill in Koppal district. He will inaugurate beneficiary convention at Gangavathi in the same district and also in Yadgir.

3. C CAMP and the GAIN are jointly organizing the G20 DIA regional meet and national road show at The Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

4. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy will today give details about the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival, which will be held from March 23 to 30.

5. A puppet festival jointly organized by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan features a lecture on Navarasa in classical dance by Dr. Lalitha Srinivasan, Director, Nupura School of Bharatanatya, 5.30 p.m. on Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road.

6. Dwaranakunte Pathanna Prathistana is organizing the 2022 best novel award presentation ceremony. Senior writer and filmmaker Baraguru Ramachandrappa will present the award to Ka. Tha. Chikkanna for his novel ‘Purana Kanye’. The programme will be held in Seshadripuram college in Seshadripuram from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission to conduct a workshop on the law banning manual scavenging and it’s implementation in Mysuru.

2. Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and other farmer groups to release their wishlist. They plan to extended support to only to such parties that incorporate their demands in the election manifestos.

From north Karnataka

Members of Save Mahadayi committee in Goa to hold protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai’s statement about providing increased outlay of Malaprabha river water to districts in north Karnataka.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangalore University to hold academic council meeting today.