Protests as toll collection begins on recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

March 14, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Bengaluru

After a few outfits staged protests opposing the NHAI’s decision to impose toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from March 14 (Tuesday), the toll plaza near Kannaminike turned into a fortress with heavy police security. Since today is still the first day of collection, some technical glitches are also being faced.

Commuters unhappy

Many commuters were not happy to pay toll and could be seen fighting near the toll gates.

A road user who was travelling to Ramanagara was angry as he was asked to pay a toll of ₹130. “Why are they imposing tax everywhere? Why should I pay so much to go such a short distance?” he questioned.

With not all vehicles being equipped with Fastag, the problem of providing exact change has become a problem for both commuters and toll collectors on the expressway. “I was supposed to go to Mandya and I gave a ₹2,000 note near the toll gate. As the booth staff didn’t have change, they told me to take the service road instead. Now I have to spend extra time on the road,” said M Kumar, a commuter.

Minor malfunctions

Krishna Gowda, a JD(S) member from the Kengeri ward, asked, “Why should we pay toll before the project is completed?”

The beam which automatically opens near the toll gate was also reported to be malfunctioning slightly, leaving vehicles stuck behind the gate. “Since it is the first day, these protests and glitches are to be expected. But the situation is under control,” said a police officer on the ground.