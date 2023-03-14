HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests as toll collection begins on recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

March 14, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T. R.
A toll booth on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. On the first day of toll collection following the inauguration, protests and technical glitches are being observed on the expressway.

A toll booth on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. On the first day of toll collection following the inauguration, protests and technical glitches are being observed on the expressway. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

After a few outfits staged protests opposing the NHAI’s decision to impose toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from March 14 (Tuesday), the toll plaza near Kannaminike turned into a fortress with heavy police security. Since today is still the first day of collection, some technical glitches are also being faced.

ALSO READ
Toll of ₹135 fixed for cars from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta on Mysuru expressway

Commuters unhappy

Many commuters were not happy to pay toll and could be seen fighting near the toll gates.

A road user who was travelling to Ramanagara was angry as he was asked to pay a toll of ₹130. “Why are they imposing tax everywhere? Why should I pay so much to go such a short distance?” he questioned.

With not all vehicles being equipped with Fastag, the problem of providing exact change has become a problem for both commuters and toll collectors on the expressway. “I was supposed to go to Mandya and I gave a ₹2,000 note near the toll gate. As the booth staff didn’t have change, they told me to take the service road instead. Now I have to spend extra time on the road,” said M Kumar, a commuter.

Minor malfunctions

Krishna Gowda, a JD(S) member from the Kengeri ward, asked, “Why should we pay toll before the project is completed?”

The beam which automatically opens near the toll gate was also reported to be malfunctioning slightly, leaving vehicles stuck behind the gate. “Since it is the first day, these protests and glitches are to be expected. But the situation is under control,” said a police officer on the ground.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / Mysore / road transport / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.