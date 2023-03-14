Body of woman found in drum near railway station in Bengaluru

March 14, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Bengaluru

Railway Protection Force (RPF) found the body of a woman in a drum at Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru on March 13.

Police said that three men came in an autorickshaw and dumped the drum near the main gate of Baiyappanahalli railway station. The deceased is said to be in her early 30s. The act was caught on a CCTV camera at the entrance.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Soumyalatha said that the incident was reported around 8 pm on March 13. “We got information from the Railway Protection Force about a plastic drum. When it was cut open, there was a foul smell emanating from a dead body. We are looking into it. We have some clues and we are trying to track down the culprits,” she said.

This is the third such incident since December 2022.

In the second week of December 2022, the body of a woman was found in a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of Bangarapet-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal MEMU Special.

On January 4 this year, the decomposing body of a woman, aged around 20, was found in a blue drum abandoned at the end of platform number 1 of Yesvantpur Railway Station.