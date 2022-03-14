Top news developments in Karnataka on March 14, 2022

MNREGA work in progress at Kusugal village in Dharwad district. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to participate in ‘MNREGA habba’ on March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: File Photo

1. Birth centenary celebrations of socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today. 2. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to participate in ‘MNREGA habba’. 3. Budget session of Karnataka legislature continues. 4. SC/ST contractors’ federation, which has alleged discrimination in award of contracts, to hold a press meet today. 5. Day-and-night match of India-Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. 6. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat will host an exhibition of photographs by K. Venkatesh on the havoc caused by COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of ordinary people. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former MLC B L Shankar will participate in the inauguration on Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road, 11 a.m. From south Karnataka Federation of Farmers Associations is holding a press conference in Mysuru about the problems faced by farmers on their demands for MSP and FRP for sugarcane. From north Karnataka Musical tributes to Pt. Seshagiri Hangal in Hubballi. From coastal Karnataka 1. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to inaugurate the 5th day of cultural events of Karkala Utsava at Gandhi Maidan at 5.30 p.m. 2. Valedictory of InUnity Entrepreneurship Mentoring programme, Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice Chancellor Karisiddappa, COMEDK Executive Secretary S. Kumar, KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta and others attend at The Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru at 3 pm.



