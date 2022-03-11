Centenary celebration of Gopala Gowda on March 14

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, who served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for three terms.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri informed the Legislative Assembly about the Government's decision on holding the birth centenary celebration.

Shantaveri Gopala Gowda was elected to the Assembly in 1952, 1962, and 1967. He was born on March 14, 1923, at Sagar in Shivamogga district. He is considered one of the country's most important socialist leaders who was influenced by Ram Manohar Lohia, and a pioneer of the socialist movement in Karnataka.