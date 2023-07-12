July 12, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

1. Congress is holding a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. This is part of a nationwide ‘maun satyagraha’ (silent protest). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be among those who will participate. Similar protests are being held in district centres as well.

2. Karnataka’s budget session continues into its second week. The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder of Jain monk in Chikkodi in Belagavi district. The ruling Congress termed it an attempt to politicise the issue. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reply to the Governor’s address in the legislative Council.

3. National Institute of Advanced Studies is organizing the 17th Raja Ramanna memorial lecture on ‘A new India for the World’ by Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary to the Government of India. The programme will be held at JRD Tata auditorium, NIAS premises, Indian Institute of Science campus, at 4 p.m.

4. Karnataka Reddy Jana Sangha is felicitating newly-elected MLAs of the community. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, and Minister for Small Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will participate in the programme at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Catholic Sabha Central Committee to state its stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code today.

From south Karnataka

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to conduct a national-level seminar in memory of historian and former VC Sheikh Ali.

From north Karnataka

Farmers’ associations in north Karnataka demand release of water to irrigation canals to protect their crops. While it is raining heavily in some parts of Karnataka, rains remain scanty in most north Karnataka districts.