People who gave land for Sharavathi reservoir and bagair hukum cultivators of Malnad upset with Karnataka government

The farmers have resolved to stage a series of protests starting August 15 if the government fails to resolve issues related to grant of land to those lost their land for the Sharavathi reservoir

July 12, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Sharavathi reservoir at Linganmakki in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. People in the Malnad region had parted with their land for the reservoir. 

A file photo of Sharavathi reservoir at Linganmakki in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. People in the Malnad region had parted with their land for the reservoir.  | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Malenadu Raitara Horata Samiti, a forum of farmers in the Malnad region, has resolved to stage a series of protests starting August 15 if the Karnataka Government fails to address the issue of land grant in Shivamogga district.

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga on July 12, Ti.Na. Srinivasa, president of the forum, claimed that the people who parted with their land for Sharavathi reservoir and the bagair hukum cultivators had been facing harassment by the Forest Department. Leaders of the Congress party, including Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, had addressed a rally of farmers in Shivamogga before the elections and assured them that the issues would be resolved if they came to power.

“Now, the Congress has come to power. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are busy implementing only the five guarantee schemes. But, farmers of Malnad want the Congress to fulfil its promises related to farmers of the Malnad region,” he said.

The people who offered their land for the Sharavathi project had not got alternate land. For decades, they had been fighting for justice. Congress MLA Madhu Bangarappa had led a padayatra on the issue before the elections.

“Now, he has become minister in the new cabinet, and also minister in charge of Shivamogga district. So far, he has not shown interest in resolving the issues. Hundreds of farmers have been facing harassment by the Forest Department. The highest number of such incidents have been reported in Sorab constituency, represented by Madhu Bangarappa,” he alleged.

He alleged that the Forest Department had been taking over cultivated land by damaging areca plants, and that officers had booked cases against farmers. “The Congress came to power as people voted for the party believing that it would fulfil its promises. If the Congress does not address our problems soon, we will launch a series of protests in the district starting August 15,” he said.

Karnataka / agriculture

