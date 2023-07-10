July 10, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate cash-in-lieu-of-rice Anna Bhagya today. With FCI refusing to sell rice to Karnataka, State Government has decided to give money instead of rice to beneficiary families.

2. Budget session enters second week, after presentation of State budget on July 7. Last week saw many disruptions of proceedings by opposition BJP and JD(S).

3. Bengaluru City University is holding its 2nd annual convocation today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of BCU, will preside over the function. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of BCU, will attend. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, BCU, will present a brief report of activities of the university. The convocation will be held in the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Home Minister Parameshwara meets Jain monk Gunadhar Nandi who had threatened go on fast unto death in Hubballi over killing of Sri Acharya Kamakumara Nandi in Belagavi district, assures requisite action. Mr. Parameshwara says there no need for CBI inquiry as police had taken requisite steps.

2. Anganwadi workers are going to protest in Kalaburagi demanding minimum wages and social security facilities, such as ESI, PF, gratuity and pension.

3. Regional commissioner Nitesh Patil asks officials to ensure that residents of villages and towns do not suffer from water scarcity.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Public hearing by Forest Department on proposal to cut over 200 trees to build flyovers at Karnataka Polytechnic and Nanthoor junctions in Mangaluru, 4 p.m.

2. Jains, led by Charukeerthi Bhattararaka Panditacharyavarya of Jain mutt Moodbidri, will take out a procession in Mangaluru to condemn murder of Jain monk in Belagavi district.

From south Karnataka

1. Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Empowerment will meet officials of various departments and public sector undertakings.

2. Chamundeshwari Vardhanti to be celebrated at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.