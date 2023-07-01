July 01, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. The faction-ridden Karnataka unit of the BJP is likely to select leader of opposition this weekend since the budget session is set to begin on Monday July 3. The party leaders, over the last week, have been engaged in a blame game over the debacle in the Assembly elections, forcing the party to threaten disciplinary action. Eleven leaders have been pulled up for their public statements on other leaders.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy with last-minute preparations for the budget session. The budget will be presented on July 7.

3. Samvidhana Odu campaign organisers are holding a State-level workshop on the art of speech and communication, a two-day event, from today. Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, Prof. R.K. Hudgi, Yogesh Master, Dr. Rehamat Tarikere will participate. The event will be held at Ashirwad on St. Marks Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Kassia Pattina Sahakara Sangha Niayamitha is celebrating its silver jubilee today. Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna will inaugurate the programme on the KASSIA premises in Vijayanagar at 4 p.m.

5. Rotary Club of Bangalore will launch a project titled ‘Antimicrobial resistance stewardship’. Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, will participate in the programme at the Hotel Taj, M.G. Road, at 6 p.m.

6. A book titled ‘The Girl from Kathua, a sacrificial victim of ghazwa-e-Hindu’, written by Prof. Madhu Purnima Kishwar, will be released today. Dr. Kiran Bettadarpur, advocate and patent lawyer, Dr. Suchitra Kaul Mishra, author and poet, and Dr. Satyam Suwas, Professor at IISc., will be participating in the event that will be held at the Bangalore Press Club, Cubbon Park, at 11 a.m.

7. Rajamahal Sangeetha Sabha will present a vocal concert by H.V. Shruthi at Sri Shankara Adhyayana Kendra, Vinayaka Temple, Gayatri Parishat, behind Udupi Garden hotel, Sanjayanagar Main Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Kavyashree Art Foundation will present Bharatanatya by Ananya M.P. at Shivarathreeshwara Centre, JSS Educational Complex, JSS Circle, Gate No. 2 and 3, 1st Main, 38th Cross, Jayanagar 8th Block, at 5 p.m.

9. Performance by 12-year-old drummer Prisha Lokesh at R.V. Dental College auditorium, 24th Main Road, ITI Layout, 1st Phase, J.P. Nagar, at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru Literature Festival inauguration at 2 p.m. today. The two-day festival will be held at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road.

2. Home Minister G. Parameshwara to hold review meeting with IGP Southern Range and Mysuru City Commissioner of Police.

3. KDP meeting to review the progress and implementation of the ongoing government programmes.

4. Launch of Vana Mahotsava by the Forest Department, which intends to plant nearly 1.5 lakh saplings in Mysuru in a week.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain will hold a phone-in programme to address grievances related to police department, 10 a.m.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, will review the progress of Centrally sponsored projects and welfare schemes at District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, in Mangaluru.

3. Minister for Planning, Programme Co-ordination and Statistics and also Chairman of Karnataka Coastal Development Authority D. Sudhakar will hold a review meeting of the authority in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru, 11.30 a.m.

4. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain will inaugurate Press Day, organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, at Patrkia Bhavan in Mangaluru. He will present Brand Mangaluru Award, instituted by the union, to two journalists, 11.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil to address Doctors’ Day celebration at ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

2. Labour Minister Santosh Lad to participate in KDP review meeting in Dharwad.

3. Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry to felicitate legislators in Hubballi this evening.