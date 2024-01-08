January 08, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

1. Three fans, all aged below 25, of Kannada actor Yash lost their lives while trying to erect a cut-out for his birthday in Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk in Gadag district. The trio is believed to have succumbed to an electric shock while three others sustained injuries.

2. A delegation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers is to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this evening. This gains significance in the light of their concerns about the caste survey report, which is expected to be submitted soon. The community leaders say the survey is unscientific and needs to be redone.

3. Lok Sabha election planning meeting of the BJP at Hotel Ramada. State unit president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Central Parliamentary Board Member and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok will participate.

4. Karnataka Postal Circle is organising the valedictory of 13th State-level philately exhibition KARNAPEX 2024. Governor Thawarchand Ghelot to be the chief guest. Preeti Agarwal, Director, (Philately), Dak Bhawan, New Delhi, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Kasturba Road from 4 p.m.

5. Alternative Law Forum will present writer, activist and poet Hulikunte Murthy in conversation with writer and translator Samvartha Sahil. They will discuss Sahil’s latest translations. The programme will be held at Varna Art Gallery, Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, on J.C. Road, at 6 p.m.

6. High Court of Karnataka will pay tribute to Justice N.K. Patil, former judge of Karnataka High Court, at Hall No. 1, Principal Bench of High Court of Karnataka at 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief General Manager of NABARD, Karnataka, T. Ramesh to inaugurate initiative of Raitha Mithra, a farmers’ produce company, to directly sell farm produce to consumers through vans at APMC premises in Mysuru.

2. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa to hear public grievances and participate in the valedictory function of State-level under-17 Girls Hockey Tournament at Ponnampet in Kodagu.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje will hold a meeting to address issues related to the on-going widening of Malpe-Hebri National Highway 169-A in Udupi district, in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Udupi, at 2.30 p.m.

2. Sugunendra Tirtha, seer of Udupi Puttige mutt who will take over the next paryaya (in-charge) of Udupi Sri Krishna mutt, will do his pura pravesha in Udupi at 3.30 p.m. He will be felicitated in Udupi at 7 p.m. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade and the former CM M. Veerappa Moily will attend the event.

3. Mangaluru police is planning to create an anti-communal wing at each of the three police sub-divisions to effectively curb moral policing and other communal activities.

From north Karnataka

1. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to initiate bus station upgradation projects in Dharwad and Hubballi from 10 am onwards.

2. Labour Minister Santosh Lad to review of Hubballi-Dharwad development works and municipal issues.

3. Gulbarga University has organised an international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Bio Nano Composite for Enhancing Human Health’ today