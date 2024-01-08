GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South India Content Summit 2024 in Bengaluru on January 9

The summit will kick off with two leadership sessions, offering deep insights about visionary leadership, industry trends, and effective strategies

January 08, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The sessions and discussions at the South India Content Summit 2024 aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the content ecosystem, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the south Indian content creation space. 

The sessions and discussions at the South India Content Summit 2024 aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the content ecosystem, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the south Indian content creation space.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

The South India Content Summit 2024, which promises to be an event to understand the rapid transformation and remarkable growth of the content creation industry in south India, will be held at the Grand Lalit Ashok on January 9. The Hindu is the media partner for the event, which is being organised by Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

The summit will kick off with two leadership sessions, offering deep insights about visionary leadership, industry trends, and effective strategies. Complementing these sessions are four engaging panel discussions: Elevating Brand Experience through Content, Evangelising and Embracing Content, Content Marketing to Millennials, and Role of Technology in Digital Eco-system.

South India Content Summit 2024 is being organised by Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, in Bengaluru on January 9, 2024.

The summit will be inaugurated by Hemant Nimbalkar, IPS, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka. Other dignitaries in the line-up include Madhusudan Sai and Dushyanth Sridhar from Abhinava e-Patashala, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group, and K. Madhavan, founding member & MD of Peps Industries Private Limited and Gopakumar, COO of Bhima Jewels. 

“Bengaluru has always embraced new stuff, and this summit will definitely live up to the expectations of south India and Bengaluru, in particular,” said Shankar B., CEO, Fourth Dimension Media, an event management company.

