Top news developments in Karnataka on January 7, 2023

January 07, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Infosys Science Foundation is presenting Infosys Prize 2022 today. Shafi Goldwasser, Turing award laureate, Director, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing, and C. Lester Hogan, professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, will be the chief guests. The ceremony will be held at The Leela Palace, Kodihalli, HAL Airport Road, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate national executive committee meeting of BJP’s SC/ST Morcha in Mysuru today. At Bengaluru early this morning, he attended a preparatory meeting of the National Youth Festival and launched its logo.

3. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, in association with Higher Education Department, is organizing Prof. M.S. Nanjunda Rao national award and Chitrakala Sanman award function. Former Union Minister and president, Chitrakala Parishat Trust, S.M. Krishna, will present the awards. Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University Prof. Dr. Jayakara S.M. will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road, from 4.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Haveri in north Karnataka continues on second day. Session on release of book of Saraswati Samman awardees, and interaction with president of Sammelana Doddarange Gowda are among the multiple events on the agenda today.

5. Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru, is organizing a lecture by Prof. Lawrence Surendra, Council Member, The Sustainability Platform Asia. Lecture is on institution premises, No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust is organizing a music festival from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

7. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will present a vocal recital by M.K. Tejasvini and party. The programme will be held on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Saketharaman and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Western Regional Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar interacted with fishermen and their association representatives at coast guard office in Mangaluru this morning.

2. Karnataka Linguistic Minorities Association to press for declaring Tulu and Kodava as official State language.

From north Karnataka

1. Three-day Bidar Utsav to begin today. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy to inaugurate it at historical Bidar fort at 5.30 pm.

2. Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani will chair KDP meeting at Kalaburagi.

From south Karnataka

1. Mandya district administration to conduct public awareness on Juvenile Justice Act, Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, and POSCO Act.

2. Seminar on transformations in engineering education is being held in Mysuru.

3. The Hindu school science festival is being held in Hassan today.