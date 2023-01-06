State govt. takes exception to nature of reservation for Karnataka students at NLSIU

January 06, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has raised strong objection to the nature of reservation — “25% horizontal compartmentalised reservation” — provided to Karnataka students at National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru.

Days after Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy wrote to Vice Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy taking exception to the nature of reservation at the University, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan wrote to the VC on Friday reiterating the State government’s demand for 25% reservation for Karnataka domicile students at the University.

“Students who are selected under All India Ranking list should not be counted under the reservation for locals. This amounts to violation of norms and against the principles of natural justice,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan said in a statement on Friday. Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said horizontal compartmentalised reservation was detrimental to the interests of Karnataka students and the government would fight for a vertical 25% reservation at the University.

NLSIU’s stand

However, in a statement issued on Friday evening, NLSIU said Karnataka High Court had struck down the validity of National Law School (Amendment) Act, 2020, an amendment which had provided for 25% horizontal reservation for Karnataka students. Government of Karnataka has challenged the order in Supreme Court which is an ongoing litigation and no interim order was issued. Hence, the High Court order is the applicable law on the matter, NLSIU argued.

“While the litigation before the Hon’ble Supreme Court is ongoing, the University after due consultations, and with the approval of the Governing Bodies of NLSIU adopted the “NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-2025” on 17 April, 2021. Under the terms of this Plan, NLSIU voluntarily adopted a 25% horizontal compartmentalised reservation for Karnataka students from the academic year 2021-22. Hence, NLSIU ensures that Karnataka students are admitted to 25% of seats in every vertical category, including General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and as a result, constitute at least 25% of the overall student body,” a press release from NLSIU said.

However, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government did not pursue the case in Supreme Court as the University said they would provide for 25% reservation for Karnataka students. “But, the nature of reservation now being provided is detrimental to the interest of the students of Karnataka. We will fight it out in the court,” he said.