Top news developments in Karnataka on January 6, 2023

January 06, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, got off to a colourful start today with Sammelanadhyaksha Doddarange Gowda taken to the venue in a chariot for which ₹4 lakh has been spent.

2. After the High Court struck down sections of the Karnataka Education Act, including those that empowered the State to cap fees in private schools, the government is contemplating ways of challenging the order.

3. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is in the State on the second day of his two-day visit to Karnataka.

4. Slum Janandolana Karnataka to mark the 192nd birth anniversary of Savithribai Phule with a State-level conference on ‘Slum dwellers and the Constitution’. The conference will be inaugurated by H.S. Nagamohan Das, retired Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. It will be presided over by Dr. Du Saraswathi, writer and theatre artiste. The event is at SCM House, near Subbaiah Circle, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising the valedictory of National Science Drama Festival today. Actor, singer, writer and director Anirudh Jatkar will be the chief guest, on VITM premises, Kasturba Road, from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Dhaatu, in association with Mythic Society, is organising a three-day puppet festival from today on puppet traditions and innovations. Bharatanatyam exponent P. Praveen Kumar will be the chief guest, at Mandala Cultural Centre, Kanakapura Road from 10 a.m. onwards.

7. Reva University and Reva Group of Institutions are jointly celebrating founder’s day today at Saugandhika, Reva University premises, Rukmini Knowledge Park, Yelahanka from 6 p.m. onwards.

8. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Geetha Chitra Katha by Lakshmi Ramachandran, Manjula Premkumar and K.L. Srinivasan on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

9. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust is organising Sangeethotsava from today from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m. at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

From south Karnataka

1. Former JDS MLA Y.S.V. Datta to join the Congress on January 15.

2. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan to inaugurate 10th international conference on Transformations in Engineering Education at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering at Mysuru.

3. National seminar on Skill India — Challenges and Opportunities. Ashwin Gowda, MD, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to inaugurate.

From coastal Karnataka

A three-day Hakki Habba, bird festival, organised by the Forest Department, will begin at Halkal near Kollur, Udupi district, today. It is the ninth edition of the bird festival.

From north Karnataka

MLA Priyank Kharge to highlight the alleged failures of the State Government at Kalaburagi.