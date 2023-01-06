Colourful start to Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri

January 06, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - HAVERI

The 86 th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana got off to a colourful start in the ‘city of cardamom fragrance’ (Elakki Kampina Nagara) with the ‘Sammelana Sarvadhyaksha’ and renowned poet Doddarange Gowda being taken in an embellished chariot in a grand procession to the sammelana venue on January 6.

The procession was flagged off from the Purasiddehswar temple with a portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari mounted on the ‘Kannada chariot’ leading the way.

As Doddarange Gowda waved to onlookers along the streets of Haveri, a galaxy of folk artistes from jaggalige mela, ‘kombu kahale’, ‘tamate’, ‘dollu kunita’, ‘khani halage’, among others, infused gaiety and energy into the procession with their vibrant performances.

Onlookers gathered in large numbers, especially in the central business district, to view the grand spectacle as the procession passed through the streets of Haveri. Chariots ferrying all the district presidents of Kannada Sahitya Parishat followed the chariot of the ‘sammelana sarvadhyaksha’ Doddarange Gowda.

The procession passed through Gandhi Circle, Mailar Mahadeva Circle and Hosamani Siddappa Circle before proceeding to the Old P.B. Road on the way to the sammelana venue.

The procession featured a mix of diverse traditional dance forms, including ‘keelu kudure’ troupe led by Shivu Bhajantri, ‘karadi majalu’ of Shivu Bhajantri, ‘khani vadana’ of Subhaschandra Veerappa Hosamani, ‘bedara kunita’ of A. Krishnappa, ‘pooja kunita’ of Shivanna Ankanahalli, ‘somaga kunita’ of Yaswant M. and K.M. Krishnaiah, ‘chande kunita’ by Jyothi and many others. Scores of other troupes, including some from neighbouring States, displayed the diversity of rich folk art forms in India.

Unlike previous Kannada Sahitya Sammelanas, the cultural procession began and concluded as per the scheduled time.

No compromise on Kannada and Kannada land

The day began with the national flag being hoisted by Labour Minister and Haveri district in-charge Shiavaram Hebbar. The flag of Kannada Sahitya Parishat was hoisted by KSP President Mahesh Joshi and the Kannada flag by president of the Parishat’s district unit Lingayya B. Hiremath.

Mr. Shivaram Hebbar told mediapersons that all steps had been taken to make the Haveri Sahitya Sammelana a memorable event. The literary event would give a fitting answer to those trying to create a wrong impression about Kannada, Kannadigas and Kannada land. There would be no compromise in issues concerning Kannada and Kannada land, he said.

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said that the Sammelana had been designed in such a way that there would be fruitful discussions on issues concerning Kannada. “There is need for displaying unity on issues concerning Kannada,” he said.

Contingents of the police, NCC, Seva Dal and Scouts & Guides presented a guard of honour.