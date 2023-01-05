BJP adopts regional- and community-specific approach as Nadda visits central Karnataka

January 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP seems to be adopting a regional-specific approach in building a tempo for the Assembly election preparations, as its national president J.P. Nadda arrived in the State on Thursday on a two-day visit to the central Karnataka region, close on the heels of party’s key strategist Amit Shah sounding the poll bugle from the Old Mysore region.

While Mr. Shah indicated the party’s efforts to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-dominated areas in Old Mysore region, Mr. Nadda went straight to the central region that has a dominant presence of Lingayats besides comprising a sizeable chunk of OBCs and Dalits to send a message that the party is keen to consolidate its hold on the region.

He also paid a visit to a slew of prominent mutts in the region, including Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Madara Channayya Mutt in Chitradurga, Bhovi Gurupeetha, and Taralabalu Mutt at Sirigere and interacted with their heads.

Mr. Nadda, who addressed separate conventions of party leaders from Tumakuru and Madhugiri as well as OBC and Dalit leaders in Chitradurga, highlighted the party government’s decision taken in Karnataka to increase reservation for SC and ST communities and reclassification of Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas in the OBC reservation matrix.

He urged the party workers to create public awareness about such decisions of the government along with the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Mr. Nadda, whose State visit coincides with the party’s ‘Booth Vijaya’ campaign, during which its cadre is focussing on micro-management issues at the booth level such as the formation of (voters’ list) page committees and page pramukhs, asked the leaders to ensure that the booth committees and page committees were represented by people of all communities, castes, and classes, particularly Dalits.

Mr. Nadda will tour Davangere district on Friday before returning to Delhi.

We respect not just our CM, but all the CMs, says Nadda

Mr. Nadda took serious exception to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s remarks that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai behaves “like a puppy” in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is trying to lower the dignity of State politics through such remarks,” Mr. Nadda told a public meeting in Tumakuru. “We believe in cooperative federalism. We respect not just our own Chief Minister, but all Chief Ministers,” he said.