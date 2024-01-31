January 31, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

1. With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot rejecting the ordinance to make 60% Kannada use mandatory in signboards of shops and commercial establishments, there is a question mark over the February 28 deadline for its implementation. Now, government will have to wait for the budget session for the Act to be amended and implemented.

2. Social Welfare Department, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation and Commission for Manual Scavengers are jointly organising a rehabilitation convention and one-time subsidy distribution ceremony today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will participate in the programme at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasant Nagar at 2.30 p.m.

3. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising a programme to distribute various lifetime achievement awards, including Basava award and Pampa Prashasti. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the awards at a programme at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road at 6 p.m.

4. Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, on the occasion of the 42nd annual meeting of the Astronomical Society of India, is organising a public lecture on “Lunar exploration programme of India” today. Dr. Anil Bharadwaj, well-known astrophysicist, will deliver the lecture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Sri T. Chowdaiah Road, High Grounds, from 5.30 p.m.

5. Departments of Political Science, Social Work, History and Mass Communication and Journalism are jointly organising a talk on human rights and media today. Venkatesh Nayak, Director, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiate, will deliver a lecture in Seminar Hall, Bengaluru City University premises, near Mysore Bank Circle, at 11.30 a.m.

6. Vedanta Institute, Bengaluru, is organising a discourse on Bhagavad Gita Chapter 3 by Sunanda at R.V. Teachers School Auditorium, Jayanagar 2nd Block, between 6.45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

7. Team Dhrushya will perform a Kannada play, Rakta Dhwaja, based on R. Basavaraj’s novel Eesoorina Chiranjeevigalu and a short story by Basavaraj Kattimani. The play is designed and directed by Dakshayani Bhat A. The programme will be held at Yuva Patha, No. 4, 31st Cross, 11th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar at 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. “Mangalya Bhagya”, a simple mass marriage ceremony, is being held today at Nanjangud Srikanteshwara temple.

2. Inauguration of Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, and 157th exhibition of rare coins by numismatist Keshavamurthy in Mysuru.

3. Karnataka State Human Rights Commission to visit Kodagu and listen to public grievances.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation council will hold its monthly meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will preside over the meeting.

2. Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts will give details on introduction of new technology to declare winners in Kambala races.

3. As many as 494 people died on the railway tracks of Palakkad division of Southern Railway in 2023 due to trespassing and suicide. The railways cautions people not to trespass railway tracks.

From north Karnataka

Revenue minister Krishna Byregowda to hold department review meeting in Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.