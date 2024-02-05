GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on February 5, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

February 05, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New non-AC buses called Ashwamedha Classic, for point-to-point express service by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), were launched in front of Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on February 5, 2024.

New non-AC buses called Ashwamedha Classic, for point-to-point express service by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), were launched in front of Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar are addressing a press conference today at Vidhana Soudha, ahead of the proposed protest in New Delhi on February 7 regarding “step-motherly treatment” of the Centre in allocation of funds to Karnataka and delay in drought relief.

2. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation launched 100 new Ashvamedha buses today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti participated in the programme on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha east entrance.

3. A programme to welcome the newly-appointed Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka P.S. Dinesh Kumar will be held today in Court Hall No 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka.  

From north Karnataka

1. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar will speak at guarantee schemes’ beneficiaries rally in Belagavi at 12 noon. Many such rallies are proposed in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

2. In a rare instance, a disabled cow has got an artificial limb in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka 

1. Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda to hold Kodagu district-level review meeting of the department in Madikeri. 

2. BJP’s Mysuru city unit to hold its executive committee meeting.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Ganga Pooja ie being held at Thumbe vented dam by Mayor of Mangaluru.

2. Energy Minister K.J. George meets legislators at MESCOM Corporate Office in Mangaluru.

3. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre will visit Kukke Subrahmanya, a pilgrim centre, today.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.