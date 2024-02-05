February 05, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar are addressing a press conference today at Vidhana Soudha, ahead of the proposed protest in New Delhi on February 7 regarding “step-motherly treatment” of the Centre in allocation of funds to Karnataka and delay in drought relief.

2. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation launched 100 new Ashvamedha buses today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti participated in the programme on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha east entrance.

3. A programme to welcome the newly-appointed Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka P.S. Dinesh Kumar will be held today in Court Hall No 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka.

From north Karnataka

1. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar will speak at guarantee schemes’ beneficiaries rally in Belagavi at 12 noon. Many such rallies are proposed in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

2. In a rare instance, a disabled cow has got an artificial limb in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda to hold Kodagu district-level review meeting of the department in Madikeri.

2. BJP’s Mysuru city unit to hold its executive committee meeting.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Ganga Pooja ie being held at Thumbe vented dam by Mayor of Mangaluru.

2. Energy Minister K.J. George meets legislators at MESCOM Corporate Office in Mangaluru.

3. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre will visit Kukke Subrahmanya, a pilgrim centre, today.