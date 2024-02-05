GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 KFD cases reported in Shivamogga, increasing total active cases in Karnataka to 37

With this, the total number of cases reported this year in Karnataka has gone up to 64. Among them, 37 are from Uttara Kannada, 24 from Shivamogga and three from Chikkamagaluru district

February 05, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of women carrying firewood. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) spreads through ticks in forests.

A file photo of women carrying firewood. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) spreads through ticks in forests. | Photo Credit: Biswa Ranjan Rout

As many as 11 fresh cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) were reported in Shivamogga on February 4, increasing the total active cases in the district to 13.

The Virus Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga tested 18 blood samples from the district on February 4. Of them, 11 tested positive for the disease. With this, the total number of cases reported this year in Karnataka has gone up to 64. Among them, 37 are from Uttara Kannada, 24 from Shivamogga and three from Chikkamagaluru district.

The disease spreads through ticks in forests. So far, 25 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered. The disease claimed the life of one person each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. As of February 4, 37 people were under treatment. .

D. Randeep, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, met officials of the three districts, in Shivamogga on February 3, to discuss the measures necessary to avoid further deaths.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.