February 26, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

1. The State Government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for SSLC and II PU students from this year. To clear any confusion or anxiety about the exam among students, The Hindu has organised THtalksBengaluru, an online interaction with N. Manjushree, chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), today, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Log in to chat with the chairperson live, or mail your questions to us at thtalksbengaluru@thehindu.co.in

2. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature will adjourn today after obituary references to Surpur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik, who passed away on Sunday. He will be laid to rest in Surpur, Yadgir district today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the funeral.

3. Karnataka government is holding a mega job fair — Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana — today in which about 500 companies with nearly one lakh job opportunities will participate, The venue is Palace Ground, entry opposite J.C Nagar police station, Jayamahal Road, near Fun World, 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Several railway stations in various divisions of Karnataka are among those being taken up for development and upgradation under a Central scheme being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

5. Karnataka Chalana Chitra Academy, which will hold an international film festival from February 29 to March 7 in Bengaluru, will spell out what is on offer at the annual festival.

6. Farmers’ organisations are taking out a torch light march in all district centres in support of the protesting farmers in Punjab.

7. Students of all the three forestry colleges in the State are protesting in Bengaluru today demanding that a degree in forestry sciences should be the minimum qualification for entry level field jobs in Forest Department.

8. Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), will give details of the 26th convocation at NIMHANS Convention Centre.

9. Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous is celebrating National Science Day on the theme Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat today. Dr. M. Sithartha Muthu Vijayan, Senior Scientist, CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, and Dr. Milind Bunyan, Assistant Professor and Interim Lead, Ecoinformatics Lab, ATREE are keynote speakers. The programme will be held on the college premises, 5th Block, Koramangala, from 10 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Purushottama Bilimale, former professor of Chair in Kannada, JNU, Delhi, speaks on “Way of building society in Karnataka’s coastal belt” at the second day of Karnataka conference of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Mangaluru, 10.30 a.m.

2. SC and ST Morcha of BJP in Mangaluru protests alleging that the State Government has diverted ₹11,000 crore meant for welfare of SCs and STs to implement guarantee schemes.

From north Karnataka

The 20th Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will begin at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi today.

From south Karnataka

1. A railway underpass at Dadadahalli between Ashokapuram and Kadakola railway stations on the outskirts of Mysuru will be inaugurated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha.

2. Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy to inaugurate a newly-constructed mortuary and lecture room at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

3. Chamarajanagar district administration to celebrate Shivaji Jayanthi.