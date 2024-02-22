February 22, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a big push to help unemployed youths find jobs, the government of Karnataka will organise a two-day job fair — Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana — from February 26 at palace ground in Bengaluru.

The proposed fair is intended at helping youths who have completed degree courses, including engineering, diploma and other job-oriented courses, to get job opportunities.

Disclosing this at a joint press conference on February 21, Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil and Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said the job fair is being organised by the Skill Development and Livelihood Department with the participation of the private sector.

“Over 31,000 eligible candidates from across Karnataka have registered online for the job fair. We are expecting more candidates to register. More than 500 reputed national and global companies will take part in the job fair with nearly one lakh vacancies. This will be the right platform for youths to find jobs as per their qualification. I appeal to them to participate in large numbers, and make use of this opportunity,” Dr. Patil said.

Over 600 stalls will be set up to help candidates find job opportunities as per their qualification and requirements. Experts and executives of the companies will be present to provide necessary information to help the job aspirants, he added.

Hailing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for this initiative, Mr. Patil said that no State in India has held such mega job fairs. Those who are unable to get jobs in the fair would be provided training and they can get jobs in the coming days. Many experts have come forward to train them, he said.

Those who have registered for the job fair will get messages to visit particular stalls to find suitable jobs depending on their qualification, Mr. Patil explained.

Minister Priyank Kharge said, “We are not only providing jobs, but also imparting skills by opening training centres. We will try to provide jobs to those who have registered here by tracking them.”

Hitting out at the NDA regime, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to create 20 crore jobs, but failed. We have lost over 40,000 jobs as per the NSO survey report. After coming out with such a report, the NSO survey was stopped.”

Claiming that the UPA government was responsible for the boom of IT companies, he said big companies set up shops in Karnataka due to better infrastructure and a skilled work force.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana. Arrangement for free food has been made for the participants. Job aspirants coming from different parts of Karnataka can avail free bus service to the venue from Majestic, railway station and Shanthinagar bus station, according to the organisers.