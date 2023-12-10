Top news developments in Karnataka on December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. Four students on the way to Chikkaballapura from Bengaluru died after car fell into a ditch near the highway underpass. They were on their way to drop off two of them.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar take part in a convention of the Idiga community, one of the key castes in the backward classes category. The event is from 11 p.m. at Palace Grounds.

3. Today is the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister, the late S. Nijalingappa. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes to the statue of the leader in front of Vidhana Soudha.

4. Chief Minister this morning inaugurated “Namma Jathre” on the steps of Vidhana Soudha as part of a series of cultural events to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of the State being named Karnataka.

5. Alliance University (AU) is hosting its convocation today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation. Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, and former Director General — Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, Dr. Tessy Thomas, will participate as guests of honour at the event to be held on the Alliance University premises.

6. Geetanjali IISc., is organising the anniversary programme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and launch of Geethanjali IISc website. The programme will be held in J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc campus, between 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Today is the valedictory of 9th International Food Convention at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) at Mysuru.

2. Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil to release logo and tag line of Brand Mysuru and distribute prizes to the winners of the Brand Mysuru contest.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Ramakrishna Mission conducted its monthly Swachch Mangaluru drive at Pumpwell this morning.

From North Karnataka

1. Kannada organisations will meet the Higher Education Minister to demand setting up of an on-campus engineering college in Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.