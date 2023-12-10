HamberMenu
Four students killed near Chikkaballapura underpass

The overspeeding car lost control and fell into a ditch near the highway underpass

December 10, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four students of a private college were killed when the car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a ditch near the highway underpass on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura on the night of Saturday, December 10.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan, Vasanth, Aryan and Thakur. They were heading from the city to Chikkaballapura to drop two of them.

While taking a turn, the overspeeding car lost control and fell into the ditch. While three were killed on the spot, Thakur, who was found severely injured, was rescued and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

The Chikkaballapura traffic police have shifted the bodies to the district hospital and are investigating further.

