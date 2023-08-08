HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on August 8, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

August 08, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kavi Mane, Kuvempu’s home in Kuppalli. Vishwa Manava Rastra Kavi Kuvempu Kalanikethana will celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Kuvempu at 5 p.m. in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on August 8, 2023. 

Kavi Mane, Kuvempu’s home in Kuppalli. Vishwa Manava Rastra Kavi Kuvempu Kalanikethana will celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Kuvempu at 5 p.m. in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on August 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Subha J. Rao

1. Allegations of corruption against Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has stirred a hornet’s nest. Both opposition JD(S) and BJP are demanding his resignation.

2. Press Club of Bengaluru has organised a meet-the-press programme with the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, on club’s premises in Cubbon Park at 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Vishwa Manava Rastra Kavi Kuvempu Kalanikethana will celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Kuvempu, present Rashtrakavi Kuvempu award, and hold Kuvempu Samskruthika Utsava in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. 

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda to review progress of projects in Mysuru division in Mysuru.

2. A meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council is scheduled for today.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada organisations to stage protest in Dharwad condemning Manipur violence.

2. Ganesh mandals in Belagavi demand free electricity supply, and other benefits.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University holds first meeting of its academic council for the academic year 2023-24. Acting Vice-Chancellor K. Jayaraj Amin will preside over the meeting.

2. Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna inaugurates an administrative training programme for presidents, vice-presidents and chief executive officers of primary fisheries cooperative societies in Udupi.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.