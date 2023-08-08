HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MG Motor to install 100 EV chargers in Bengaluru

Chinese-owned company will set up MG Comet EV chargers in buildings and apartments owned by Prestige Group in Bengaluru

August 08, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba unveils the MG4 EV at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, on January 11, 2023.

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba unveils the MG4 EV at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, on January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

MG Motor India plans to install 1,000 EV SMART chargers across India, under its MG Charge initiative, towards its push for electric mobility.

As part of this initiative, MG Motor India, owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, will set up 100 MG Comet EV chargers in buildings and apartments owned by Prestige Group in Bengaluru.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we firmly believe that installing EV chargers is about leading the charge towards sustainability and innovation. We are committed to driving positive change and enriching lives through cleaner and greener transportation options.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / auto trends

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.