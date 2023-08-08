MG Motor to install 100 EV chargers in Bengaluru

August 08, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Bengaluru

MG Motor India plans to install 1,000 EV SMART chargers across India, under its MG Charge initiative, towards its push for electric mobility.

As part of this initiative, MG Motor India, owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, will set up 100 MG Comet EV chargers in buildings and apartments owned by Prestige Group in Bengaluru.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we firmly believe that installing EV chargers is about leading the charge towards sustainability and innovation. We are committed to driving positive change and enriching lives through cleaner and greener transportation options.”