Top news developments in Karnataka on April 6, 2023

April 06, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

1. Congress is expected to release its second list of 43 candidates around 11 a.m.

2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at BJP’s media centre in Bengaluru at 10.45 a.m.

Kannada actor Sudeep to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

3. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka and Department of Information and Public Relations are jointly organizing a State-level media workshop on Model code of Conduct. It will be held in the Department of Information and Public Relations, Bhagawan Mahaveer (Infantry) Road, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

4. Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) is organizing an Infosys Prize Lecture by Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Kharagpur and Infosys Prize 2022 laureate in Engineering and Computer Science, on the topic ‘Engineering Human Blood Vessels - Facts or Fiction?’ The programme will be held at Main Faculty Hall, Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) C.V. Raman Road, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, will felicitate Justice Aravind Kumar, on being elevated as judge, Supreme Court of India. Prasanna Balachandra Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, will be the chief guest. Prabhuling Navadgi, Advocate General, Government of Karnataka, will be the guest of honour. The event will be held in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Sri Ram Navami music concerts in Bengaluru:

A. Thematic presentation on Haridasa Rama Bhakthi Samrajyam, vocal by Vrinda Acharya and party, commentary by Krishnaraja Kuthpadi, The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 5.15 p.m. onwards.

B. Vocal concert by Sikkil Gurucharan and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

C. Veena concert by D. Balakrishna and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

D. Carnatic classical music by Abhishek N.S. and party, Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Former International cricketer Javagal Srinath will launch Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

2. Healthcare professionals, institutions and stakeholders to take part in the launch of Control and Prevention of Tuberculosis project for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

From coastal Karnataka

1. AAP will release its election manifesto for Dakshina Kannada at 11 a.m.

2. Battered stretch of NH 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway) between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli sees some repair work.