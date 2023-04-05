Headmaster, 15 assistant teachers suspended for allowing mass copying in Kalaburagi district

April 05, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions has suspended a headmaster and 15 assistant teachers of Gobbur Government School in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district for what is being said allowing mass copying during the SSLC examination on Monday.

In the suspension order, Additional Commissioner for Public Instructions Anand Prakash Meena has stated that the examination staff on duty, supervisors and invigilators have violated the rules to allow malpractice during the Mathematics examination.

The suspension order was issued based on a report submitted by Superintendent of Police Isha Pant who made a surprise visit to the examination centre and found that the candidates were writing examination in the open ground on the school premises. The candidates were allowed to mass cheat using booklets to answer questions, the report said.

The suspended staff are headmaster Golaallappa Gurappa and the 15 assistant teachers Bheemashankar Madival, Ravindra, Devendrappa Yargal, Savita Bai Jamadar, Anita, Nagamma, Revansiddappa, Parveen Sultana, Babu Pawar, Kavita, Jayashree, Vidyavati, Gayatri Biradar, Meenakshi and Arunkumar.