Top news developments in Karnataka on April 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Police stop Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from marching towards the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil, in Bengaluru on April 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. A day after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa refused to step down, after being named first accused in the abetment to suicide case of contractor and BJP worker Santosh K. Patil, Congress is set to step up their demand for his resignation. Party workers plan to gherao Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office in Bengaluru.

2. Family refuses to bury contractor Santosh K. Patil till BJP leaders come and assure that RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is arrested and tried for abetting suicide.

3. Ambedkar Jayanti is being celebrated by various government and non-government organisations all over Karnataka today. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Award will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

4. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority is observing its silver jubilee today. The event will be inaugurated by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge, Supreme Court of India, at Karnataka Judicial Academy.

5. Department of Kannada and Culture celebrates Sri Mahaveer Jayanthi, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating the event at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 6.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services is observing Martyrs Day with release of special postal cover. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, will be the chief guest at the event.

From south Karnataka

The cultural zing is back in Mysuru as COVID-19 cases ease, and in continuation of the series of festivals held in the city in the recent past, Nirantara Foundation will organise Vasantha Rangothsava, a theatre festival from today.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Corporation to name a circle on a main road at Lady Hill, popularly called as Lady Hill Circle, as Brahmashri Narayana Guru Circle. Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath to attend the function at 7 pm.

From north Karnataka

1. Ashraya Colony residents end agitation after assurance of early solution by HDMC Commissioner at Hubballi. They are seeking better amenities in the colony located next to the airport.

2. Minister Prabhu Chavan to hold official meeting to discuss drinking water issue in Yadgir.