Contractor’s relatives refuse to conduct final rites till BJP assures arrest of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa
Relatives of contractor Santosh Patil want an assurance from BJP that RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa would be arrested and tried for abetting suicide
Relatives of contractor Santosh Patil, who ended his life in Udupi, refused to conduct the final rites till BJP leaders came to the spot in Belagavi and gave an assurance that Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa would be arrested and tried for abetting suicide.
Santosh Patil had accused the Minister of corruption, alleging that payments for work worth ₹4 crore were not released by the Karnataka Government. He also accused aides of the Minister of demanding commission for release of work order and payment.
His relative and Congress leader Adivesh Itagi made a speech at the burial ground. He asked all the women to leave, saying the burial will not be done till senior BJP leaders arrive.
He also said that he (Santosh) did. not join Congress and remained in the BJP. “BJP ministers should come here. Until then, we will not allow the burial,” he said.
