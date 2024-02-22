February 22, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. All eyes are on the negotiations between former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP central leaders on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy is learnt to have held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night. The two parties have tied up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are a couple of months away.

2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch several road works in north Karnataka, in Belagavi district stadium at noon.

3. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature continues in the second week with noisy debates.

4. Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a lecture on “Design, development and technical demonstration of green think box to treat food waste at household level” today. The lecture will be delivered by Dr. H.K.T. Kumara, Professor, SIT, Tumakuru, Director, Mylar Tree Private Limited. The programme will be held at The Institution of Engineers (India), No. 3, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m.

5. Mount Carmel College is organising an international, multidisciplinary conference on “Delineating the borders of the uncanny.” Keynote address by Dr. Priyanka Tripathi, IIT, Patna. The programme will be held in DJB Main Auditorium, college premises, Vasanth Nagar, from 9 a.m. onwards.

6. Bharatiya Samagana Sabha is presenting its 15th Indian Classical Music Festival, titled Kashi Svara Shankara, a four-day event from today. A series of concerts begin at 4.45 p.m. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nine-day celebrations of Mahamastakabhisheka of 35-ft high monolith Bahubali at Venur in Dakshina Kannada begins today at 3 p.m. The 1008 kalashabhisheka will be performed on March 1. Water, turmeric and sandalwood paste abhisheka will be performed to the statue daily till then.

2. Vijaykrishna Venkatesan, chairman, Karnataka State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, speaks at the CII Mangaluru annual meeting today at 6.30 p.m. There will be a lecture on ‘Harnessing AI for competitive advantage in business’. The keynote speakers are B.M. Chandra Mohan, DGM, Technical Functions, Bosch., and Sankarasubu, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district administration to conduct a workshop and awareness programme on Prime Minister Rozgar Yojana.

2. The 37th south-east zone inter university youth festival kicks off at JSS Science and Technology University.

3. Distribution of assistive devices for speech and hearing impaired at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru.