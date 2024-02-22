GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka February 22, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

February 22, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with JD(S) State president H. D. Kumaraswamy. All eyes are on negotiations between the two parties on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with JD(S) State president H. D. Kumaraswamy. All eyes are on negotiations between the two parties on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: File photo

1. All eyes are on the negotiations between former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP central leaders on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy is learnt to have held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night. The two parties have tied up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are a couple of months away.

2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch several road works in north Karnataka, in Belagavi district stadium at noon.

3. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature continues in the second week with noisy debates.

4. Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a lecture on “Design, development and technical demonstration of green think box to treat food waste at household level” today. The lecture will be delivered by Dr. H.K.T. Kumara, Professor, SIT, Tumakuru, Director, Mylar Tree Private Limited. The programme will be held at The Institution of Engineers (India), No. 3, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m. 

5. Mount Carmel College is organising an international, multidisciplinary conference on “Delineating the borders of the uncanny.”  Keynote address by Dr. Priyanka Tripathi, IIT, Patna. The programme will be held in DJB Main Auditorium, college premises, Vasanth Nagar, from 9 a.m. onwards.

6. Bharatiya Samagana Sabha is presenting its 15th Indian Classical Music Festival, titled Kashi Svara Shankara, a four-day event from today. A series of concerts begin at 4.45 p.m. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nine-day celebrations of Mahamastakabhisheka of 35-ft high monolith Bahubali at Venur in Dakshina Kannada begins today at 3 p.m. The 1008 kalashabhisheka will be performed on March 1. Water, turmeric and sandalwood paste abhisheka will be performed to the statue daily till then.

2. Vijaykrishna Venkatesan, chairman, Karnataka State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, speaks at the CII Mangaluru annual meeting today at 6.30 p.m. There will be a lecture on ‘Harnessing AI for competitive advantage in business’. The keynote speakers are B.M. Chandra Mohan, DGM, Technical Functions, Bosch., and Sankarasubu, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district administration to conduct a workshop and awareness programme on Prime Minister Rozgar Yojana.

2. The 37th south-east zone inter university youth festival kicks off at JSS Science and Technology University.

3. Distribution of assistive devices for speech and hearing impaired at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.